By Cyril Altmeyer and Tim Hepher

PARIS, Oct 17 Air France-KLM SA (AIRF.PA) ousted its chief executive on Monday and recalled the chief architects of the Franco-Dutch merger with a brief to eradicate losses while preparing for an anointed successor.

Europe's largest airline by revenues, which has fallen behind peers due to a cocktail of costs, debts and competition, said after board talks that recovery and the improvement of performance would be its "top priority."

The group said it postponed plans to reorganise into a full fledged holding company, with integrated divisions, from the beginning of 2012 until 2013 and restored its tried-and-tested old guard to run things in the interim.

Jean-Cyril Spinetta will remain chairman and resume his previous role as chief executive, replacing Pierre-Henri Gourgeon who resigned from the post he had held since January 2009.

Leo Van Wijk, who together with Air France's Spinetta masterminded the 2004 merger of French and Dutch carriers from the KLM side, will be deputy chief executive, the group said.

The holding company move is seen as a necessary precursor to possible future acquisitions.

Air France-KLM shares closed up 1.4 percent after rising 6 percent on newspaper leaks about the proposed board decision, which analysts said would speed up restructuring.

Air France-KLM also put in place the man widely seen as most likely to become chief executive -- former defence executive Alexandre de Juniac, who has been appointed as the head of Air France, the most troubled and strike-prone part of the group.

Juniac was a top aide to former French finance minister Christine Lagarde until her recent appointment as head of the International Monetary Fund and previously held senior posts at Thales SA (TCFP.PA), the state-controlled French arms group.

The 48-year-old industrialist will submit directly to the board measures to boost the performance of the Air France unit and follow them up "over time," the group said in a statement.

Air France-KLM set the pace for airline consolidation when the two flag carriers joined forces in 2004, merging key behind the scenes functions while keeping separate networks.

But it has suffered more severely than much of the industry recently because of high labour costs, a large debt and from competition that has especially affected Air France.

The group's shares have fallen almost 53 percent in the past six months, compared with a 26 percent decline for International Airlines Group (IAG) (ICAG.L) and a 35 percent drop at Lufthansa (LHAG.DE).

Although many savings were made, analysts had expressed concerns about the profitability of Air France-KLM under Gourgeon, a former military engineer with fighter aircraft qualifications who failed to keep the airline in the black.

Air France-KLM posted an operating loss of 145 million euros ($201 million) in April-June, compared with a profit of 230 million at Lufthansa and a 134 million-euro profit after exceptional items at IAG, parent of British Airways and Iberia.

ELECTION PRESSURE

As the board deliberated Gourgeon's fate, it received a warning from one of France's largest unions. The CFDT stopped short of an immediate strike threat, but put the new management on notice it could quickly face turbulence over recent calls for substantial new savings.

Analysts say restructuring could be difficult in the run-up to next year's French election, likely to be dominated by jobs.

"It looks as though the Spinetta-Juniac duo will be able to put in place the necessary restructuring measures that Gourgeon should have carried out years ago," a Paris-based analyst said, asking not to be named.

"On the other hand, doing this just a few months before (April-May) presidential elections will be difficult for such a symbolic company as Air France," the analyst added.

Juniac was said to be restless at the finance ministry and he was linked to several unsuccessful bids to land top jobs.

An ex-Thales colleague described his time in government as "two years of purgatory while waiting for a place in heaven."

"He has a lot of expertise with international groups. He is charismatic and knows how to listen to people internally, lead and explain his strategy," the former colleague said.

Juniac will need those qualities to handle the internal politics of Air France, whose cabin crews already plan strikes next weekend, the start of a 10-day break for French school children.

He will also have to grapple with the airline's safety record after the 2009 Rio-Paris crash, which investigators attributed in part to a suspected pilot error. A final report on the crash, which killed 228 people, is expected next year. (Additional reporting by Alexandre Boksenbaum-Granier, James Regan, Jean-Michel Belot; editing by David Cowell and Andre Grenon)