* Scales down capacity growth, cuts fleet plan
* Announces 1 bln euros of immediate cost cuts
* Targets additional 1 bln euros over 3 years
* Delays 2 superjumbo deliveries but keeps A350 order
PARIS/AMSTERDAM, Jan 12 Air France-KLM
announced a pay freeze for French staff and cutbacks in its
fleet as part of a three-year plan to end financial rot at
Europe's largest airline by revenues.
The belt-tightening, coming in the wake of a series of
staff strikes, is the first stage of a politically sensitive
turnaround plan expected to be completed after French
presidential elections, now 100 days away.
The Franco-Dutch group pledged to cut debt by 2 billion
euros ($2.56 billion) by end-2014 and said it would shrink its
fleet by shedding more than a billion euros from a planned
expansion project.
The plan will also involve a combination of immediate and
longer-term cost reduction measures, Air France-KLM said in a
statement on Thursday.
"We needed to take these measures because our debt position
and costs per unit were running too high, and because of losses
on our domestic and European routes ... We do this to avoid
getting into trouble later," said Peter Hartman, chief executive
of KLM, the group's Dutch subsidiary.
Shares in the group rose over 7 percent earlier as investors
bet on firm action from Jean-Cyril Spinetta, restored as chief
executive in addition to his role as chairman last November,
following months of underperformance compared to its rivals.
Unions are expected to hit back at the plan which calls for
a general pay freeze at Air France during 2012 and 2013 combined
with "wage moderation" at the Dutch sister airline KLM.
The measures are part of a 1 billion euro package of
immediate cost cuts that also include a continued hiring freeze.
Air France-KLM scaled down plans to grow capacity over the
three years from 2012 to 2014 in an effort to improve the demand
per available seat, a method of pushing up average revenue.
"Given the uncertain economic environment and the ongoing
imbalance between transport supply and demand, the board deemed
it necessary to opt for quasi stable capacity for the Air
France-KLM Group in both passenger and cargo," a statement said.
To shrink its fleet and keep capacity in line with its more
modest forecasts, Air France-KLM said it would defer deliveries
of several Airbus and Boeing aircraft including two
Airbus A380 superjumbos.
It pledged to cut planned investments in 2009-2011 from 6
billion euros to less than 5 billion euros by deferring
deliveries and scrapping some purchase options.
But it reassured European planemaker Airbus that it
would maintain an order for 25 of its latest model, the
carbon-fibre A350. The future jet competes with the Boeing 787
for which Air France-KLM confirmed a similar-sized order last
week.
A longer-term transformation plan will generate an
additional 1 billion euros in free cash flow over three years,
the airline said. It did not set out the impact on jobs.
($1 = 0.7814 euros)
