* Q2 operating loss 66 mln euros vs yr-earlier 145 mln loss
* Net loss widens to 895 mln euros from 197 mln
* Summer bookings "positively oriented"
* Aims to improve operating profit, cap net debt in H2
By Cyril Altmeyer
PARIS, July 30 Air France-KLM beat
expectations by halving its operating loss in the second quarter
as cost-cutting begins to bear fruit, and told unions there was
no alternative to restructuring plans now hinging on the support
of French pilots.
The Franco-Dutch group, which last week failed to win a key
ballot of cabin unions, said operating losses fell in the second
quarter to 66 million euros ($81.6 million) from 145 million a
year earlier as it managed to squeeze non-fuel costs.
Revenues grew 4.5 percent to 6.5 billion euros.
Shares in the airline, formed from a merger of French and
Dutch carriers in 2004, shot up 13 percent to 4.40 euros as
management stuck to its guns on restructuring and issued
forecasts implying smaller then expected losses for the year.
Analysts said the tough stand on restructuring after the
cabin crew vote lifted shares alongside forecasts of an improved
operating profit of at least 195 million euros in the second
half. Some Air France unions say the measures are excessive.
"The on-going union discussions are critical to a successful
turnaround and Air France-KLM, but see value at current levels
based on these better than expected result," analysts at
Goodbody said.
"These results demonstrate how crucial the success of the
Transform 2015 plan is to the turnaround of the group," Chairman
and Chief Executive Jean-Cyril Spinetta said in a statement.
Net losses widened to 895 million euros from 197 million,
hit by a 365 million euro restructuring charge and a drop in the
value of the airline's fuel hedging contracts.
Snared between low-cost rivals in Europe and Gulf carriers
taking chunks of its long-haul premium business, Air France-KLM
is urging staff at its strike-prone French network to swap
greater efficiency for a pledge to avoid compulsory job cuts.
Cabin crew unions last week rejected proposals to cut 5,122
posts through voluntary measures, but Air France-KLM said it
still expected to meet its target of boosting productivity 20
percent between 2011 and 2014 by imposing savings.
Ground staff have already accepted the plan, leaving crucial
decisions in the hands of pilots who are due to vote in August.
"What is clear is that we don't have a choice: the measures
we proposed are meant to ensure the survival of the company and
its recovery in coming years," Finance Director Philippe Calavia
told reporters.
"The majority of our colleagues have understood this."
Air France-KLM, 15 percent owned by the French government,
faces a delicate task pushing through its proposals as the
country's new Socialist government wades into a series of
industrial disputes to try to prevent redundancies.
Air France-KLM kept investors guessing over a possible
codeshare arrangement with Abu Dhabi's Etihad, which announced a
similar deal with Irish airline Aer Lingus on Monday.
"We are looking at how we can co-operate with Etihad,"
Spinetta said. He declined to comment in detail on the talks but
told Reuters any deal would not involve exchanging stakes.
Ryanair, Europe's largest budget carrier which is
bidding for Aer Lingus, disappointed its investors with a slide
in second-quarter profits, highlighting the fragile economic
backdrop as traditional carriers try to stem losses.
In Dublin, Ryanair shares fell 2 percent.
Passenger business has improved and summer bookings are
"positively oriented" but cargo suffered from the weak global
economy, Air France-KLM said.
Its unit costs declined 1.3 percent after stripping out
currency and fuel prices.
Analysts were on average expecting operating losses of 216
million and a net loss of 211 million on revenues of 6.45
billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S consensus data.
($1=0.8084 euros)
(Additional reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Mike Nesbit)