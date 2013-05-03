* Q1 operating loss 530 mln euros vs proforma 611 mln loss

* Sees lower unit costs and debt in 2013 (Adds details, background)

PARIS May 3 Air France-KLM reported a narrower operating loss in the first quarter and confirmed downward pressure on unit costs and debt, but stopped short of giving detailed financial forecasts for the year.

Europe's second-largest traditional airline by revenue said on Friday its first-quarter operating loss narrowed to 530 million euros ($693 million) from a comparable loss of 611 million euros a year earlier, as revenues grew 1.3 percent to 5.72 billion euros.

The Franco-Dutch group said its 2015 debt reduction plan remained on track and confirmed plans to reduce like-for-like unit costs and debt for 2013 as a whole.

On the basis of constant currency and fuel prices, unit costs fell 1.7 percent in the first quarter.

Air France-KLM became the latest airline to spell out weakness in the cargo sector due to Europe's economic slowdown as traffic declined by more than capacity and unit revenue excluding currency fell 1 percent. Passenger revenue rose.

Operating cashflow stood at 38 million euros in a traditionally weak quarter, stemming a negative cashflow of 449 million euros seen in the previous quarter.

Europe's top three traditional airlines are in the midst of deep cutbacks and restructuring to cope with rising fuel costs and tough competition from Gulf and low-cost carriers.

Germany's Lufthansa said on Thursday it expected higher operating profit and revenue in 2013, driven by cost cuts that helped offset soft demand in January to March as Europe's debt problems weighed on consumer sentiment.

Backed by cost savings, analysts on average expect Air France-KLM to return to operating profit in 2013 with a surplus of 360 million euros compared with an operating loss of 300 million last year, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Analysts also predict annual revenues of 26.2 billion euros, up 2.2 percent from last year.

Full quarterly release: link.reuters.com/byv69s

($1 = 0.7649 euros) (Reporting by Tim Hepher and Cyril Altmeyer; Editing by Mark Potter)