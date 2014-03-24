BRIEF-FirstEnergy expects to invest $166 million in 2017 on infrastructure projects in Mon Power area
* $166 million in infrastructure projects planned in Mon Power area during 2017 to enhance electric system
PARIS, March 24 Air France-KLM said on Monday it had chosen GEnx engines made by General Electric to power 25 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft it has ordered from Boeing.
GE competes with Rolls-Royce to provide engines for the medium-sized long-range aircraft. (Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva, Editing by Tim Hepher)
* WiLAN subsidiary variable lighting inks another license agreement
March 20 Lubrizol Corp, the specialty chemicals unit of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc, said on Monday it plans to take majority control of its Indian joint venture with state-run Indian Oil Corp, boosting its stake to 74 percent from 50 percent.