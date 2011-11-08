PARIS Nov 8 Air France-KLM passenger
traffic rose 5.7 percent in October despite the start of a cabin
crew strike as the airline group opened a new regional hub in
Marseille but unit revenues remained under pressure, the group
said on Tuesday.
Europe's largest airline group by revenues said the
passenger load factor, or proportion of seats sold, eased 0.3
percent to 83.9 percent as capacity outstripped demand, due in
part to the gradual transfer of recently acquired Martinair to
KLM.
In its first update since the Franco-Dutch group replaced
its chief executive over a weaker performance compared to its
peers, Air France-KLM said unit revenue in the passenger
business fell compared to October last year.
In a further sign of weakness gripping freight markets since
the summer as Europe's debt crisis dampens the global economy,
Air France-KLM said cargo traffic fell 5.2 percent in October.
The load factor or percentage of available space sold dropped
four percentage points to 66.3 percent.
October passenger figures included three days of industrial
action by cabin crew at the end of October. Traffic was again
disrupted by a five-day strike last weekend but the turnout was
weaker than unions expected.
Air France-KLM is due to report quarterly earnings on
Wednesday.
