PARIS Nov 8 Air France-KLM passenger traffic rose 5.7 percent in October despite the start of a cabin crew strike as the airline group opened a new regional hub in Marseille but unit revenues remained under pressure, the group said on Tuesday.

Europe's largest airline group by revenues said the passenger load factor, or proportion of seats sold, eased 0.3 percent to 83.9 percent as capacity outstripped demand, due in part to the gradual transfer of recently acquired Martinair to KLM.

In its first update since the Franco-Dutch group replaced its chief executive over a weaker performance compared to its peers, Air France-KLM said unit revenue in the passenger business fell compared to October last year.

In a further sign of weakness gripping freight markets since the summer as Europe's debt crisis dampens the global economy, Air France-KLM said cargo traffic fell 5.2 percent in October. The load factor or percentage of available space sold dropped four percentage points to 66.3 percent.

October passenger figures included three days of industrial action by cabin crew at the end of October. Traffic was again disrupted by a five-day strike last weekend but the turnout was weaker than unions expected.

Air France-KLM is due to report quarterly earnings on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher, Cyril Altmeyer)