PARIS Nov 9 Air France-KLM announced
plans to restructure its short and medium-haul operations and
reduce debt following lower than expected quarterly operating
profits that led to predictions of a full-year operating loss.
Europe's largest airline group by revenues reported an
operating profit of 397 million euros and a net profit of in the
most recent quarter. Analysts polled by Reuters had on average
predicted operating profits of 480 million euros and a net
profit of 283 milion.
Air France-KLM, which is in the midst of switching from an
April-May financial year to a calendar year, said quarterly
revenues rose 2.1 percent to 6.79 billion euros, close to
analyst forecasts of 6.99 billion.
"Despite the many measures pursued over the last three
years, our insufficient profitability in recent quarters, in an
economic environment affected by the weak global demand and high
oil prices, shows that we need to go further," board chairman
Jean-Cyril Spinetta said in a statement.
After lagging behind its airline industry peers, Air
France-KLM sacked its chief executive last month and asked
Spinetta to return as an interim chief executive while keeping
his role as chairman.
