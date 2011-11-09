PARIS Nov 9 Air France-KLM announced plans to restructure its short and medium-haul operations and reduce debt following lower than expected quarterly operating profits that led to predictions of a full-year operating loss.

Europe's largest airline group by revenues reported an operating profit of 397 million euros and a net profit of in the most recent quarter. Analysts polled by Reuters had on average predicted operating profits of 480 million euros and a net profit of 283 milion.

Air France-KLM, which is in the midst of switching from an April-May financial year to a calendar year, said quarterly revenues rose 2.1 percent to 6.79 billion euros, close to analyst forecasts of 6.99 billion.

"Despite the many measures pursued over the last three years, our insufficient profitability in recent quarters, in an economic environment affected by the weak global demand and high oil prices, shows that we need to go further," board chairman Jean-Cyril Spinetta said in a statement.

After lagging behind its airline industry peers, Air France-KLM sacked its chief executive last month and asked Spinetta to return as an interim chief executive while keeping his role as chairman. (Reporting by Tim Hepher)