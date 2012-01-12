PARIS Jan 12 Air France-KLM announced a
two-year pay freeze in its French operations and fleet cutbacks
as part of a three-year plan to end financial rot at Europe's
largest airline by revenues.
The belt-tightening, coming amid a series of recent staff
strikes, is the first stage of a politically sensitive
turnaround plan expected to be completed after French
presidential elections, now 100 days away.
The Franco-Dutch group pledged to cut debt by 2 billion
euros by end-2014 and said it would shrink its fleet by shedding
more than a billion euros from a planned expansion.
The plan will also involve a combination of immediate and
longer-term cost reduction measures, Air France-KLM said in a
statement on Thursday.
(Reporting by Cyril Altmeyer, Editing by Tim Hepher)