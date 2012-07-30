PARIS, July 30 Air France-KLM halved its operating loss in the second quarter on improved passenger activity, but its bottom line worsened after a restructuring charge and a drop in the value of hedging contracts that hover over crucial talks with its unions.

The Franco-Dutch group, which last week failed to win cabin crew support for a key restructuring plan, said operating losses narrowed to 66 million euros from 145 million in the same quarter last year as revenues grew 4.5 percent to 6.5 billion.

"These results demonstrate how crucial the success of the Transform 2015 plan is to the turnaround of the group," Chairman and Chief Executive Jean-Cyril Spinetta said in a statement.

Net losses widened to 895 million euros from 197 million.

Analysts were on average expecting operating losses of 216 million and a net loss of 211 million on revenues of 6.45 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S consensus data. (Reporting by Tim Hepher, Cyril Altmeyer)