PARIS Feb 19 Air France-KLM stepped up cost cuts and said it would slash 600 million euros from its planned investments in its latest bid to tackle a stagnating European economy.

Europe's second-largest traditional network carrier after Germany's Lufthansa also eased its debt-reduction goals as a weak euro threatens to dampen the benefits of lower oil prices.

After three profit warnings in the past 12 months, it declined to give a 2015 profit forecast as it unveiled full-year earnings, helping to drive down its shares almost 5 percent to 7.205 euros.

"Guidance is too vague," French bank Societe Generale said.

Air France-KLM said it was beefing up a 2020 strategic plan after a recent two-week pilot strike cost it 425 million euros and forced it to soften debt reduction targets.

Although lower oil prices have boosted airline balance sheets, Air France-KLM is worried about currency swings and overcapacity in some long-haul markets.

"With the way we see the market developing, except for the North Atlantic, we are being very, very cautious," Chief Executive Alexandre de Juniac told journalists.

De Juniac said the annual investment savings of 300 million euros in 2015 and 2016 would mainly involve the fleet.

Delivery of three medium-haul jets will be deferred for the main fleet, he said. The Air France brand, which uses Airbus jets on most short routes while KLM uses Boeing, has unfilled orders for three Airbus A320s.

Another 3-4 aircraft originally earmarked for a new Transavia Europe subsidiary, which was abandoned after September's strike, would also be affected.

Air France-KLM will defer or cancel 3 or 4 long-haul jets and phase out 2 or 3 others, De Juniac added.

Air France-KLM has 25 long-haul Boeing 787-9s and 25 similar Airbus A350-900s on order.

It also has unfilled orders for 5 Boeing 777s and earlier this month disclosed an order for 17 Boeing medium-haul 737 jets for its Transavia low-cost unit.

The group revised up its unit cost reduction target for 2015-17 to an average of 1.5 percent a year, instead of a previous goal of between 1 and 1.5 percent.

For 2015, the group intends to cut unit costs by 1 to 1.3 percent, saving 250-300 million euros.

It now targets net debt of 5 billion euros at the end of 2015 rather than the 4.5 billion euros targeted previously.

It eased its target for the ratio of net debt to gross operating profit before lease rentals (EBITDAR) to around 2.5 from 2017, compared with a previous target of below 2.5.

The new measures and hesitant outlook overshadowed 2014 results that broadly met expectations with revenue down 2.4 percent and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) down by 266 million euros. ($1 = 0.8761 euros)