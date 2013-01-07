PARIS Jan 7 Air France is to target
people who travel light with a lower-cost tariff aimed at
reviving loss-making short and medium-haul routes by tackling
budget carriers and France's high-speed trains head on.
The French carrier said on Monday one-way "MiNi" fares would
start at 49 euros ($64) including tax for the 40 percent of
people who travel without checked baggage, about 20 euros less
than the current cheapest economy ticket.
MiNi customers will not get frequent flyer points but will
get the same onboard service as fellow travellers with "classic"
economy tickets.
Air France-KLM has slipped into second place among European
network airlines behind German rival Lufthansa on most
measures, and analysts have urged it to focus on executing a
cost-cutting plan and improving operations.
The airline said it would offer one million tickets this
year in the lower price bracket on 58 routes including its
domestic service. The service went on sale on Monday for flights
from Feb 6.
Short-haul operations will be grouped in three categories,
each flying different aircraft - the Air France-branded network
using Airbus A320-family jets, the Transavia low-cost
subsidiary flying Boeing 737s, and a regional unit
operating planes with fewer than 100 seats.
Air France's website went down during the day. Christian
Boireau, executive vice president for French commercial
operations said: "It (launch) is more successful than we
expected".
The decision to introduce a leaner low-cost model echoes a
trend among legacy carriers hit by the growth of budget rivals
such as easyJet and Ryanair.
In October, Lufthansa transferred short-haul flights to its
no-frills Germanwings brand.
Air France-KLM has been under mounting pressure to act as
its long-haul operations, the traditional cash cow, have failed
to make up for domestic and regional European losses.
It denied reports that a newly installed system of regional
hubs in France, designed to cut costs and lure customers with
earlier flights, had failed to attract passengers.
Franco-Dutch parent group Air France-KLM shares were up 3.0
percent at 7.8820 euros at 1540 GMT, buoyed also by the
company's denial of a report it intended to bid for the rest of
Italian carrier Alitalia.
($1 = 0.7666 euro)
(Reporting by Cyril Altmeyer and Tim Hepher)