ROISSY, France Nov 15 Air France expects to complete talks with Rolls-Royce on engine maintenance relating to an order for 25 Airbus A350 aircraft in the first half of next year, Chief Executive Alexandre de Juniac said.

Such a timeframe would be "reasonable", he said at an event at Charles de Gaulle airport on Thursday.

Air France-KLM ordered 25 A350s and 25 Boeing 787 Dreamliners in September 2011, and while it has already finalised the details of the order with the U.S. planemaker, the talks with Rolls-Royce are ongoing.