PARIS May 8 The French state has bought 5.1 million shares in Air France KLM, giving it an additional 1.7 percent stake in the Franco-Dutch airline for which it paid between 33.15 million euros ($37 million) and 45.9 million.

The government, which had already owned 15.88 percent of the airline, said it aimed to gain more weight at the annual shareholders' meeting on May 21, where a resolution that could block the granting of shares with double voting rights will be submitted.

The government is seeking to take advantage of a new law that doubles voting rights for long-term investors.

"These double voting rights are already a reality today within the portfolio of companies owned by the state and in more than half of CAC 40 stocks," the French economy ministry said in a statement on Friday.

Air France KLM shares were up 4.2 percent in early trade at 8.12 euros.

The French government used the same strategy a few weeks ago at Renault, lifting its stake in the French car maker prior to the annual meeting to make sure a motion that would have prevented it from increasing its say did not pass. ($1 = 0.8940 euros) (Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by David Clarke and David Holmes)