PARIS Oct 24 New Air France division head
Alexandre de Juniac would be a logical choice to become the next
head of Franco-Dutch parent Air France-KLM but the
succession is not yet sealed, the airline's current chief has
told French newspaper Le Monde.
Former arms industry executive Juniac was brought in to run
the most troubled and strike-prone part of the group as part of
a management shake-up announced on Oct. 18, which also saw
Chairman Jean-Cyril Spinetta resume his former role of chief
executive to try and haul Europe's largest airline by revenues
back to profit.
"It would be in the order of things (for him to be my
successor) but nothing has been officially set down regarding my
succession, expected by 2014," Spinetta was quoted as saying in
an interview published in Le Monde's Monday edition.
"First (Juniac) must get deep into the company, must be
happy there and must succeed. Then it will be up to him to
decide where he sees things going."
