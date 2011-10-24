PARIS Oct 24 New Air France division head Alexandre de Juniac would be a logical choice to become the next head of Franco-Dutch parent Air France-KLM but the succession is not yet sealed, the airline's current chief has told French newspaper Le Monde.

Former arms industry executive Juniac was brought in to run the most troubled and strike-prone part of the group as part of a management shake-up announced on Oct. 18, which also saw Chairman Jean-Cyril Spinetta resume his former role of chief executive to try and haul Europe's largest airline by revenues back to profit.

"It would be in the order of things (for him to be my successor) but nothing has been officially set down regarding my succession, expected by 2014," Spinetta was quoted as saying in an interview published in Le Monde's Monday edition.

"First (Juniac) must get deep into the company, must be happy there and must succeed. Then it will be up to him to decide where he sees things going."

