PARIS Feb 7 Franco-Dutch airline Air France-KLM said passenger traffic for January rose 3.7 percent while cargo traffic dropped 10.3 percent, hit by the weak economy and the timing of Chinese New Year.

The airline said on Tuesday the rise in passenger activity meant capacity rose 0.6 percent and lead to a 2.5 point gain in load factor to 81.6 percent.

The timing of Chinese New Year in January this year, as well as the ongoing effects of last year's disaster in Japan, saw a 2.3 percent decline in both traffic and capacity on the Asia network. The load factor remained stable at 85.3 percent. (Reporting by Caroline Jacobs)