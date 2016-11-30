PARIS Nov 30 Three people were given suspended prison sentences of three to four months on Wednesday after being found guilty of violent conduct when Air France executives had their shirts ripped to shreds last year by employees furious over planned job cuts.

The images of the attacks on the Air France managers made world headlines in October 2015 and drew condemnation from France's political and business classes, with Prime Minister Manuel Valls saying the scenes had hurt the image of France.

(Reporting by Gerard Bon; Writing by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Richard Balmforth)