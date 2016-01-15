(Recasts after company announcement, conference call)
By Cyril Altmeyer
PARIS Jan 15 Air France has dropped a
restructuring plan with forced job cuts that triggered protests
last year in favour of a new strategy that the airline hopes
will see a return to growth next year.
The French division of Air France-KLM said the new
plan would see an expansion of the airline's long-haul network
by 2-3 percent per year from 2017 to 2020 and the continued
growth of its low-cost Transavia subsidiary.
Buoyed by the slide in oil prices, Air France said last week
it would post an operating profit in 2015, the first year it
will have done so since 2008.
"Air France's recovery is continuing and the current buoyant
economic situation allows us to offer a return to growth as from
2017," Air France Chief Executive Frederic Gagey said.
Three months ago, Air France's human resources director had
to flee an angry mob of workers with his clothes in shreds after
the airline threatened to cut jobs and flights when talks with
pilots over productivity collapsed.
Air France said on Friday it had suggested relaunching talks
with pilot and cabin crew unions. It said negotiations with
ground staff had just ended and would help the airline avoid any
forced job cuts between now and June 2018.
"Today we have the chance to make gradual progress and carry
it out in ... a more realistic and meaningful way," said Gilles
Gateau, a former aide to Socialist Prime Minister Manuel Valls
who was appointed human resources director this month.
A demand from the airline for 17 percent productivity gains
by the end of 2017 was withdrawn with no immediate new target.
Union reaction was mixed.
"Things are going more gently because economic conditions
allow it," said Beatrice Lestic, head of the CFDT union at Air
France. "Things had to stop. We were in a vicious circle."
Others remained wary after three years of voluntary
redundancies and pay freezes.
"What a disappointment. You get the impression the
management has reopened divisions between flying and ground
staff," said Didier Fauverte of the CGT union.
Air France shares ended 1.8 percent lower in line with the
broader market.
Air France said ground crew were being offered a guarantee
of no forced job cuts until mid-2018, coupled with a voluntary
redundancy plan running to April 2017.
Pilots, who held a 15-day strike in September 2014, were
offered talks on career advancement and the possibility of some
hiring from 2017. Gateau urged pilots to enter what he termed
"real" negotiations.
With a March deadline looming for fixing training for 2017,
any postponement would mean a one-year delay in the introduction
the Boeing 787.
Air France plans to increase its long-haul fleet from 104
jets in 2017 to 107 in 2019, restoring levels seen in 2014, and
then increasing it to 109 jets in 2020.
It said it would add 16 already-ordered Airbus A350
and Boeing 787 jets by 2020. Transavia France, which flies
Boeing 737s, would increase its fleet to 40 jets by 2020 from 26
this year.
(Additional reporting by Tim Hepher; editing by Bate Felix and
David Clarke)