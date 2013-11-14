* Move puts pressure on Alitalia to seek new ally
PARIS/ROME, Nov 14 Top shareholder Air
France-KLM refused a plea for cash on Thursday to
rescue Alitalia, saying a new business plan was not enough to
save the stricken Italian carrier unless its creditors also
write off some of its huge debts.
Alitalia, which was privatised in 2008, has been
unprofitable for more than a decade and has been stuck in a
months-long tussle with Air France-KLM over whether to keep
their strategic and financial partnership alive.
Italian officials say they hope they can still find another
international airline to invest and save the carrier, but time
is running out after Air France-KLM walked away from the 300
million euro ($403 million) call for more cash.
Air France has already written off the value of its 25
percent stake in Alitalia to zero. By rejecting the cash call
while converting some bonds to equity, it will allow its stake
to be diluted to just 7 percent, meaning it no longer has veto
power over potential new investors.
The board of Alitalia approved a revamped business plan late
on Wednesday pledging tough cost cuts, with sources estimating
savings from the plan at between 200-400 million euros.
But Air France-KLM concluded that the restructuring was not
deep enough and that Alitalia cannot be saved unless it also
gets relief from creditors, who should write off some of its 813
million euros in debt.
"Even if the industrial component of the new plan presented
yesterday by Alitalia is a step in the right direction and is
receiving Air France-KLM's full support, the necessary financial
restructuring measures are still not yet met," Air France-KLM
said in a statement.
"Air France-KLM will not subscribe to the capital increase."
Italian investors and two large domestic banks have already
pledged 240 million euros in the cash call, enough to keep
Alitalia flying for a few months but not enough to invest in
larger aircraft and more lucrative intercontinental routes.
The Italian government, which has declared Alitalia a
national strategic asset and is concerned about possible job
losses, said it would support the carrier in its search for an
ally. Top Italian investor Intesa SanPaolo said there
was strong interest in Alitalia from Europe and beyond.
"It will now be possible for (Alitalia) first of all and for
the government, as far as it is involved, to begin the search
for another international carrier interested in a strong
partnership with Alitalia," Transport Minister Maurizio Lupi
said.
However, a concrete alternative has yet to emerge after
potential candidates Etihad Airways, Lufthansa and
Aeroflot all distanced themselves for now.
STRATEGIC PARTNER
Analysts said Air France-KLM could still revive its interest
in Alitalia via a takeover offer for the Italian group next year
- if Alitalia manages to free itself of some of its debt.
The Franco-Dutch group, struggling with its own
restructuring, has said in the past it would consider taking
control of Alitalia, a partner in the SkyTeam alliance, to
bolster access to the Italian travel market, Europe's fourth
largest.
Were Alitalia to seek a different partner, analysts said it
would need to pay around 200 million euros in penalties to exit
SkyTeam - a group of 19 airlines with a seat-sharing agreement.
"All SkyTeam members are blocked by the French from seeking
a deal with Alitalia, while all outside carriers would need to
cover the penalty for breaking up the alliance, which makes it
neither desirable nor feasible," one high-level Italian
political source said.
In its plan, Alitalia said it would cut the number of its
medium-range aircraft and increase international and
intercontinental flights to boost revenues, making it a more
attractive business proposition for a new investor.
To avert a clash with Italy's belligerent unions, Alitalia
did not elaborate on whether its planned cost cuts involved
heavy job losses or salary cuts. Sources have said the plan
could require the first mass lay-offs since more than a third of
staff were let go during privatisation five years ago.
Air France-KLM can ill-afford to plough more money into
Alitalia unless it can be reassured that the Italian group is
commercially and financially stable in the long term.
"Alitalia needs large investments and Air France-KLM's
refusal brings closer the possibility of Alitalia falling under
special administration," said Andrea Giuricin, a transport
analyst at Milan's Bicocca University, referring to a temporary
state-led scheme to help financially stressed companies.
"The French seem to expect that Alitalia's debt can be
restructured that way."
