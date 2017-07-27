FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 20 hours
Air France-KLM in $1 bln equity deals to expand alliances
#Brexit
#Markets
#Banks
#Trump
#Pakistan
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
The probiotic pint that could boost the immune system
Health
The probiotic pint that could boost the immune system
Cook stands firm for England in 100th Oval test
Sport
Cook stands firm for England in 100th Oval test
Editors' choice
Pictures
Editors' choice
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Breaking City News
July 27, 2017 / 4:21 PM / in 20 hours

Air France-KLM in $1 bln equity deals to expand alliances

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, July 27 (Reuters) - Air France-KLM on Thursday announced plans for over $1 billion of equity transactions with other airlines in what it described as a move to become the European pillar of an enhanced global network.

The Franco-Dutch airline group said it would buy 31 percent of Virgin Atlantic from Virgin Group for around 220 million pounds.

That move came as Air France-KLM, Delta Air Lines and Virgin Atlantic signed a provisional agreement to create a single global joint venture between the three carriers, combining two existing transatlantic tie-ups.

Air France-KLM also announced plans to deepen a partnership with China Eastern.

Delta and China Eastern will each acquire a 10 percent stake in Air France-KLM by subscribing to new shares through capital increases totalling 751 million euros, Air France-KLM said in a statement ahead of half-year earnings.

The shake-up aims to strengthen partnership between carriers on the North Atlantic, where new low-cost entrants have shaken up the market in the last year.

It makes Air France-KLM the second largest shareholder in Virgin Atlantic after Delta, which owns a 49 percent stake. (Reporting by Tim Hepher, Victoria Bryan; Editing by Andrew Callus)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.