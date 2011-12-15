(Adds background, spokeswoman comment)

PARIS, Dec 15 - Air France-KLM denied on Thursday a media report that said the Franco-Dutch airline would cut 2,000 jobs in 2012 as part of a plan to save about 800 million euros ($1 billion)annually over the next three years.

The report, published in French daily La Tribune, had said these cuts would go alongside 4,000 positions that have not been renewed over the last 15 months, citing several sources.

A spokeswoman for the airline told Reuters: "Air France categorically denies this report."

Air France-KLM, which is 15.7 percent-owned by the French state and 9.8 percent-owned by employees, spends about one-third of its revenue on staff, its biggest expense, compared with about a quarter for Lufthansa. ($1 = 0.7721 euros) (Reporting by Pascale Denis; Writing by Lionel Laurent; Editing by James Regan)