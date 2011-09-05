PARIS, Sept 5 Air France-KLM is set to unveil a new series of cost-cutting and capacity-reduction measures as it faces a possible economic downturn, Les Echos reported, without citing sources.
The moves could be announced on Monday by Air France-KLM Chief Executive Pierre-Henri Gourgeon during a meeting scheduled with union representatives, the newspaper said.
A decision over the purchase of around 100 long-haul planes could be reached during a board meeting in New York on Sept. 15, the newspaper added.
The Franco-Dutch airline is looking for 100 aircraft in the mid-sized 250-300-seat range and is weighing Boeing's 787 Dreamliner up against Airbus's future A350.
Air France-KLM had no immediate comment.
The airline said on July 25 it was halving its planned winter long-haul capacity growth to 2.7 percent from 5.1 percent to shore up its aim for an operating profit in 2011.
It also said it was pushing some short-haul operations out to provincial French cities to help drive down costs further. (Reporting by Matthias Blamont and Marie Mawad; Editing by Will Waterman)
