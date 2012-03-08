PARIS, March 8 Franco-Dutch airline Air France-KLM swung to a full-year loss, scrapped its dividend for 2011 and opted not to give a profit forecast for this year because of uncertainty over the soaring cost of fuel.

The group posted an operating loss of 353 million euros ($463.15 million) in the 12 months to Dec. 31, compared with a profit of 28 million in the previous year, the airline said in a statement.

"2011 was a tough year for the group, due to the uncertain operating environment and the high fuel price," Chief Executive Jean-Cyril Spinetta said in the statement. ($1 = 0.7622 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Elena Berton)