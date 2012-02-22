PARIS Feb 22 Franco-Dutch airline Air
France-KLM plans to limit capacity hikes on its
flights this summer season to 0.6 percent because of an
uncertain economic environment, it said on Wednesday.
The carrier will lower capacity by 0.2 percent on
medium-haul flights, while it will raise it by 0.8 percent on
long-haul services, it said in a statement.
"Given the uncertain economic environment, the Air
France-KLM group's increase in capacity in available
seat-kilometres will be limited to 0.6 percent..." the airline
said.
Including the launch of provincial bases in the French
cities of Marseille, Toulouse and Nice, the group's medium-haul
operations will see an increase of 3 percent, for a total
capacity gain of 1.4 percent, the carrier added.
