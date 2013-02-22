UPDATE 1-Russia's NLMK says earnings rise as steel prices recover
* Shares up 1 pct in Moscow, outperform market (Adds details, quotes, context)
PARIS Feb 22 Franco-Dutch carrier Air France-KLM expects to sign a definitive order for a long-delayed purchase of Airbus A350 long-range jets "during 2013", Chief Executive Jean-Cyril Spinetta told a news conference on Friday.
Air France Chief Executive Alexandre de Juniac had said last month that it hoped to complete the purchase by the end of March.
"The contract is still being negotiated with Airbus," Spinetta said. "It should be signed during 2013."
Air France-KLM placed the provisional $7 billion order for 25 wide-bodied A350-900 passenger jets in September 2011 at the same time as ordering 25 Boeing 787 Dreamliners, a deal which has since been confirmed.
* Shares up 1 pct in Moscow, outperform market (Adds details, quotes, context)
LONDON, March 6 The 11 billion pound ($13.5 billion) merger between Standard Life and Aberdeen Asset Management will lead to some job losses but not the 1,000 figure that has been cited in media reports, the Aberdeen CEO said on Monday.
DUBLIN, March 3 Ireland's government will select bookrunners and co-lead managers to assist a potential share sale of state-owned Allied Irish Banks (AIB), it said on Friday, in a further signal that it could launch an IPO by May.