* Q3 revenue rises 5.8 pct

* Q3 operating profit rises 27.5 pct to 506 mln eur

* Sees higher H2 profit than yr-ago, to cut debt (Adds detail, background)

PARIS, Oct 31 Franco-Dutch airline Air France-KLM stuck to its goals to raise second-half profit and cut debt after quarterly profit beat expectations helped by a weak euro and strong passenger traffic over the summer.

Operating income was 506 million euros ($657 million) in the quarter to Sept. 30 on sales of 7.18 billion, up 5.8 percent from a year ago, the airline said. This beat analysts' average estimates of 402 million and 7.04 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

"The group realised a satisfactory third quarter across all its businesses with the exception of cargo," Air France-KLM said in a statement on Wednesday.

Air France-KLM said it had a "good summer season" at its passenger business, with passenger revenue up 7.9 percent. Its cargo business, however, was "further impacted by the economic slowdown and the situation of overcapacity in the industry."

The airline formed from a merger of French and Dutch carriers in 2004 is shedding more than 5,000 jobs as it seeks to cut costs and return to growth. The group is wrestling with tough competition from low-cost carriers in Europe, while Gulf carriers are eating into its long-haul premium business.

Air France-KLM said it achieved a 1.1 percent decrease in costs in the quarter excluding the impact of exchange rates. If currency effects were taken into account, costs rose 4.5 percent higher including a 15 percent hike in fuel costs.

German airline Lufthansa said on Wednesday it would intensify a cost cutting programme as it published third-quarter profits above estimates, helped by measures to offset soaring fuel prices.

Air France-KLM confirmed late on Tuesday that it is in talks with European planemaker Airbus about compensation for service disruptions relating to its fleet of A380 superjumbo aircraft.

"The teams of Air France and Airbus are working closely together to fix the technical problems with the A380, which are obviously teething problems," an Air France-KLM spokesman said. ($1 = 0.7705 euros) (Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by Blaise Robinson and James Regan)