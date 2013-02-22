PARIS Feb 22 Air France-KLM said it trimmed its operating loss last year as the carrier filled a record proportion of its plane capacity and raised prices on North Atlantic routes.

The loss of 300 million euros ($397 million) beat the average forecast in a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S analyst poll of 325 million and compared with a 353 million loss the previous year.

Finance chief Philippe Calavia declined to give a profit forecast for this year, saying the context was "too uncertain", but told a briefing he was sticking to targets to return to profit and cut debt by 2 billion euros by the end of next year.

Reducing debt "is the main goal of the group," Calavia said. "Everything else is done to contribute to this."

Air France-KLM is renegotiating pay and conditions with passenger airline staff, cutting 5,122 jobs and has restructured its network to cope with soaring fuel costs, and tough competition from Gulf and low-cost carriers. ($1 = 0.7563 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Dominique Vidalon)