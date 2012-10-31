UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
PARIS Oct 31 Franco-Dutch carrier Air France-KLM stuck to its targets to increase second-half profit and cut debt after it posted a 28 percent rise in third-quarter operating income.
Quarterly profit reached 506 million euros on sales of 7.18 billion, up 5.8 percent from the year-earlier period, the airline said in a statement on Wednesday.
"The group realised a satisfactory third quarter across all its businesses with the exception of cargo," Air France-KLM said.
"In passenger, the limited capacity increase in the industry led to an improvement in unit revenues, which, for the group, were also helped by a positive foreign exchange effect due to the depreciation of the euro...On the other hand, the cargo business continued to deteriorate over the quarter."
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Blaise Robinson)
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders