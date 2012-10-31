PARIS Oct 31 Franco-Dutch carrier Air France-KLM stuck to its targets to increase second-half profit and cut debt after it posted a 28 percent rise in third-quarter operating income.

Quarterly profit reached 506 million euros on sales of 7.18 billion, up 5.8 percent from the year-earlier period, the airline said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The group realised a satisfactory third quarter across all its businesses with the exception of cargo," Air France-KLM said.

"In passenger, the limited capacity increase in the industry led to an improvement in unit revenues, which, for the group, were also helped by a positive foreign exchange effect due to the depreciation of the euro...On the other hand, the cargo business continued to deteriorate over the quarter."

