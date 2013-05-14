PARIS May 14 Franco-Dutch airline Air France-KLM said on Tuesday that passenger traffic rose 2.3 percent in April, lifted by new routes to the Americas.

The passenger load factor, a measure of the portion of capacity filled, slipped 0.4 percentage points last month to 82.8 percent, the airline said in a statement.

Cargo traffic fell 4.6 percent last month, less than the 5 percent decline in capacity, the carrier added. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Mark Potter)