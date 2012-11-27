BRIEF-Ex-Comverse CEO Alexander gets 2-1/2 years prison in options backdating case
Feb 23 Former comverse technology ceo jacob 'kobi' alexander is sentenced to 2-1/2 years prison - court hearing
Nov 27 Airgas Inc Chairman and founder Peter McCausland has sold 1.2 million shares in the industrial gas supplier, the company said in a statement.
The sale, completed as part of an overnight block trade, netted roughly $108 million with the Monday close of Airgas stock at $90.47 per share.
McCausland sold the stock for "tax planning" purposes and to repay debt incurred in recent years to exercise stock options. The sale comes ahead of an expected increase in some U.S. tax rates at the end of 2012.
McCausland still holds about 7 million Airgas shares.
Feb 23 Royal Bank of Canada is in a court battle with a former executive it dismissed after moving him to the Bahamas, where it could continue a lucrative trading business hindered by U.S. regulations by using a little-known exception for foreign banks.
