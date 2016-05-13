WASHINGTON May 13 A merger of industrial gas suppliers Air Liquide, Inc. and Airgas, Inc has been approved with conditions, the Federal Trade Commission said on Friday.

To win approval for the deal, which was announced in November, the companies agreed to sell assets used to produce bulk oxygen, bulk nitrogen, bulk argon and four other types of gases.

