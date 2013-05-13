May 13 Two people were injured by an explosion
and fire at an Airgas Inc facility in Putnam Country,
West Virginia, on Monday a county official said. No deaths were
reported.
"About 3:20 p.m. (1920 GMT) they had an explosion and fire,"
said Jason Owens, deputy director of public safety at the Putnam
County Office of Emergency Management. "The fire is contained,
however, it is still burning because they don't want to let the
product vent into the atmosphere."
The Airgas distribution center handled industrial gases
including nitrogen, acetylene and oxygen that did not pose an
immediate threat to public safety, though a section of adjoining
highway has been closed, Owens said.
Airgas shares closed down 1 percent to $96.72 on the New
York Stock Exchange. Company officials could not be reached for
immediate comment.