NEW DELHI Nov 16 Air India has
scrapped plans to sell some of its Boeing 777 planes
after the national carrier failed to find a buyer, a senior
government source said.
Air India will now reconfigure some 777 planes to
all-economy class and fly them to the Gulf region, which is
expected to cut losses for the carrier, the source with direct
knowledge of the matter, told reporters.
The debt-crippled carrier, which has been under pressure to
trim costs and is alive today thanks to the $5.8 billion
taxpayers' bailout, had offered to sale five 777 planes last
month.