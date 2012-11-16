NEW DELHI Nov 16 Air India has scrapped plans to sell some of its Boeing 777 planes after the national carrier failed to find a buyer, a senior government source said.

Air India will now reconfigure some 777 planes to all-economy class and fly them to the Gulf region, which is expected to cut losses for the carrier, the source with direct knowledge of the matter, told reporters.

The debt-crippled carrier, which has been under pressure to trim costs and is alive today thanks to the $5.8 billion taxpayers' bailout, had offered to sale five 777 planes last month.