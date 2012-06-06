BRIEF-Brio Gold reports total production in Q4 was 50,477 ounces of gold
* Revenues from mining operations increased 30pct to $59.5 million in Q4 of 2016
NEW DELHI, June 6 Air India is expected to take delivery of three Dreamliner aircraft from Boeing Co this month, India's civil aviation minister Ajit Singh said, after the two companies agreed on a compensation package for the delayed order.
The loss-making state-owned carrier was supposed to receive the first of 27 Dreamliners by the end of May. The compensation package is now awaiting approval from a group of Indian ministers, Singh added.
Singh said last month that no Dreamliners would be delivered before the two parties agreed on a compensation package for the delay. (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)
Feb 16 Chicago's ethics board voted unanimously to fine Uber Technologies Inc's former strategist, David Plouffe, $90,000 for illegally lobbying in the city.
WASHINGTON, Feb 16 Outlets of Santander Bank , already under fire for lending practices, denied mortgages to women, minorities and low-income borrowers in the U.S. Northeast more frequently than nearby banks, according to an analysis by an industry reform group on Thursday.