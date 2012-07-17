BANGALORE, July 17 India's federal cabinet is likely to clear in 15 days a compensation package agreed by state-run Air India and Boeing Co over delayed deliveries of Dreamliners by the U.S. planemaker, civil aviation minister Ajit Singh said on Tuesday.

Deliveries of the cutting-edge 787 Dreamliners are caught up in a dispute between the U.S. planemaker and India over compensation to the airline, after production of the planes was delayed by four years.

India has not yet signed off on an undisclosed package agreed between Air India and Boeing. (Reporting by Harichandan Arakali; Editing by Devidutta Tripathy)