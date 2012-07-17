BRIEF-Petrus Resources announces increase to previously announced private placement
* Petrus resources announces increase to previously announced private placement
BANGALORE, July 17 India's federal cabinet is likely to clear in 15 days a compensation package agreed by state-run Air India and Boeing Co over delayed deliveries of Dreamliners by the U.S. planemaker, civil aviation minister Ajit Singh said on Tuesday.
Deliveries of the cutting-edge 787 Dreamliners are caught up in a dispute between the U.S. planemaker and India over compensation to the airline, after production of the planes was delayed by four years.
India has not yet signed off on an undisclosed package agreed between Air India and Boeing. (Reporting by Harichandan Arakali; Editing by Devidutta Tripathy)
* Petrus resources announces increase to previously announced private placement
* Atos acquires Zdata, a premier consulting firm with unparalleled expertise in big data solutions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* U.S. Oil Sands Inc announces agreement with service providers and PR spring project update Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: