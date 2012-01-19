BRIEF-China SCE Property posts contracted sales of about RMB1.85 bln in Jan
* Jan contracted sales amount of approximately RMB1.85 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW DELHI Jan 19 The comfort level of lenders with Air India is "complete and total," Pratip Chaudhuri, chairman of State Bank of India, the leader of the consortium of lenders to the state-run carrier said on Thursday.
The lenders will meet in Mumbai later in the day to discuss Air India's $4 billion debt restructuring and all options are open, he told reporters.
Indian airlines are forecast to lose up to $3 billion in the fiscal year that ends in March 2012. State-owned Air India, operating on government life support, is expected to account for more than half of that, the Centre for Asia Pacific Aviation (CAPA) has said. (Reporting by Arup Roychoudhury; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)
* Jan contracted sales amount of approximately RMB1.85 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Flexi ABS Trust 2017-1 https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/894124 SYDNEY, February 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned expected ratings to Flexi ABS Trust 2017-1's asset-backed floating-rate notes. The issuance consists of notes backed by small-balance unsecured consumer loans originated by Certegy Ezi-Pay Pty Ltd (Certegy) whose ultimate parent is FlexiGroup Limited (FlexiGroup). The ratings are a
* Says it appointed Ahn Tae Hwan as acting co-CEO of the company, effective Feb. 10