NEW DELHI Oct 8 Ailing national carrier Air India is awaiting approval from the government for a 74-billion-rupee ($1.4 billion) bond sale, Chairman Rohit Nandan said on Monday.

In July, the airline had invited banks to bid for underwriting roles for the bond sale and was seeking to sell the debt via a private placement.

