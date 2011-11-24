MUMBAI Nov 24 India's central bank has approved extension of the tenure of loans to troubled state-run carrier Air India to 15 years from 10 years, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

Its lenders had submitted a restructuring proposal to the Reserve Bank of India seeking its permission to extend the loan tenure, among other things, the sources said.

Air India, with total loans of $9.5 billion, is in talks with banks to restructure its working capital debt and is in the midst of implementing a turnaround plan to generate cashflows.

A consortium of lenders to the debt-laden carrier are expected to meet on Monday to discuss the loan recast, one of the sources said, adding the process would be completed within 120 days of the approval. (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)