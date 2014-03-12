By Devidutta Tripathy
HYDERABAD, March 12 Air India is
reviewing the performance of its Boeing 787 Dreamliner
fleet to see if they are using up fuel faster than expected, but
has no plans to ground the aircraft, the state-owned carrier's
chairman said on Wednesday.
Speaking at an Indian air show in the southern city of
Hyderabad, chairman Rohit Nandan told reporters that Air India
believed the planes were heavier than originally promised.
The carrier is collecting 18 months worth of data up to
November this year to gauge if the plane is using more fuel than
originally anticipated.
"As far as the fuel efficiency is concerned, when Air India
received these planes, even at that time, we knew that the
planes were heavier than what they were originally promised to
be," he said.
Nandan said that Air India had already received compensation
from Boeing for delivery delays. He did not put a figure on the
amount.
A series of operational problems have dogged the Dreamliner,
a high-tech jet largely made of carbon-fiber composite that is
supposed to cut fuel consumption, since its delayed launch in
2011.
Nandan said he had been reassured that the glitches had not
impacted safety. "These incidents are not unusual in a new
fleet, in a new aircraft," he said.