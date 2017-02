NEW DELHI Feb 2 India's state-run oil marketing companies will halt fuel supplies to ailing national carrier Air India from Friday for non-payment of dues, a source with direct knowledge of the development told Reuters.

Air India, reeling under a debt pile of $4 billion, owes more than 47 billion rupees ($954 million) to Indian Oil Corp , Hindustan Petroleum Corp and Bharat Petroleum Corp, the source said.

($1 = 49.27 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; editing by Malini Menon)