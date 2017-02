NEW DELHI Feb 2 Air India has already settled a "major portion" of its dues to state-run oil marketing companies and will settle the remainder on Friday, a spokesman of the ailing state carrier said.

"We are well within the credit limit of oil marketing companies," the spokesman, who declined to be named, told Reuters.

Earlier on Thursday, a source said India's state-run oil marketing companies will halt fuel supplies to Air India from Friday for non-payment of dues. (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; editing by Malini Menon)