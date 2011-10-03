MUMBAI Oct 3 India's national airline Air India Ltd (AIL) has raised 55 billion rupees via bonds in two tenures, a source with knowledge of the deal told Reuters.

The company raised funds via 15 year bonds at 9.84 percent and 20-year bonds at 10.05 percent, the source said.

The break-up between the two papers was not immediately available.

ICICI Bank is the sole arranger and the subscriber to the issue, the source said.

Air India recently received 12 billion rupees by way of equity infusion from the government in 2011/12.

Air India is in talks with banks to restructure $4 billion of working capital debt and is in the midst of implementing a turnaround plan with a hub-and-spoke route model focus, cut costs by redeploying staff and unload non-core real estate.

In September, India's federal auditor criticised Air India's decision to buy 111 Boeing and Airbus planes in 2005/06, saying it imposed an "undue long term financial burden on the carrier". . (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)