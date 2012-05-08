NEW DELHI May 8 Air India has
cancelled four international flights after about a hundred
pilots called in "sick" late on Monday, in what is seen as a
move to mount pressure on the state-run carrier on their demands
to fly Boeing's Dreamliner.
The national carrier has about 500 pilots that operate
international flights and they have been demanding exclusive
rights to be trained on the Dreamliner, which is scheduled to
join the fleet this month.
The pilots at Air India, which absorbed mostly domestic
flights operator Indian Airlines in 2007, say pooling the staff
to fly the new wide-bodied aircraft would affect their career
prospects.
"We have cancelled 4 flights till now. We have flights
scheduled for tonight and tomorrow early morning. Let us see
what developments take place by then," Air India spokesman K.
Swaminathan told Reuters.
Air India, which operates about 50 international flights a
day, said three flights cancelled were from New Delhi to
Toronto, Chicago and Hong Kong and one from Mumbai to New
Jersey.
India's aviation sector has been bleeding because of high
fuel costs, low fares and debts of $20 billion.
Pilots at Kingfisher Airlines, the debt-laden
carrier controlled by liquor baron Vijay Mallya, have threatened
to strike from Wednesday if their salary dues were not paid.
Mallya said in a letter this week the carrier would start
paying January salaries from Wednesday.
(Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)