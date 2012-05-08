(Adds background)
NEW DELHI May 8 Air India has
cancelled four international flights after about a 100 pilots
called in "sick" late on Monday, in a move to mount pressure on
the state-run carrier on their demands for exclusivity in flying
Boeing's Dreamliner.
The national carrier has about 500 pilots who operate
international flights and they have been demanding that pilots
from its former state-owned partner Indian Airlines should not
be trained to fly Dreamliners, as it may hurt the career
prospects of the original Air India employees.
The first of the 27 Dreamliners will join the Air India
fleet this month.
Air India and Indian Airlines were merged in 2007, although
the integration process faced much criticism from industry
experts. Air India's purchase of Dreamliners was also criticised
by a federal auditor last year for "imposing an undue long-term
financial burden".
"We have cancelled 4 flights till now. We have flights
scheduled for tonight and tomorrow early morning. Let us see
what developments take place by then," Air India spokesman K.
Swaminathan told Reuters on Tuesday.
Air India, which operates about 50 international flights a
day, said it cancelled flights to Toronto, Chicago and Hong Kong
from New Delhi and one flight from Mumbai to New Jersey.
The government has extended a life line to Air India, which
is on course to receive a $5.8 billion bailout by 2020. Its 19
lenders are also restructuring $4.2 billion in loans.
India's aviation sector has been bleeding because of high
fuel costs, low fares and debts of $20 billion.
Pilots at Kingfisher Airlines, the debt-laden
carrier controlled by liquor baron Vijay Mallya, have threatened
to strike from Wednesday if their salary dues were not paid.
Mallya said in a letter this week the carrier would start
paying January salaries from Wednesday.
(Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; editing by Malini Menon)