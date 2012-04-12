* To spin-off its transport and MRO units
* To buy 27 Boeing Dreamliners
* Total infusion of $5.8 bln by 2020
(Adds details, comments, background)
By Anurag Kotoky
NEW DELHI, April 12 India's debt-laden national
carrier Air India, will receive an equity infusion of
67.5 billion rupees ($1.3 billion) in the current fiscal year
an d will spin-off two of its units as part of a financial
restructuring plan approved by the federal cabinet.
The airline will also go ahead with a plan to buy 27 Boeing
Dreamliners, which will be put on lease and saleback, Civil
Aviation Minister Ajit Singh told reporters on Thursday.
The new financial lifeline has been approved after high fuel
costs and intense competition severely impacted the country's
aviation industry, leaving only one of the six airlines in the
country profitable.
"There are many checkpoints between now and then. If the
airline meets some milestones, then only money will be
released," Singh said.
"A committee of officers will monitor this with the aviation
ministry."
The cash infusion this fiscal year will include 12 billion
rupees approved last year. This will be part of the government's
total infusion in Air India to the tune of 300 billion rupees
($5.8 billion) by 2020, Singh added.
The new plan will also lead to Air India spinning off its
transport and maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) units and
moving 19,000 staff to them.
The eagerly awaited restructuring plan will also include
loans worth 74 billion rupees getting converted into sovereign
guaranteed non-convertible debentures.
Singh also said lenders to the carrier have approved the
conversion of short-term loans worth 110 billion rupees into
long-term loans.
All of these measures should help the carrier make a cash
profit by 2018, Singh said.
However, the cabinet deferred a much-awaited decision to let
foreign airlines buy stake in local carriers, a move which will
likely benefit the ailing Kingfisher Airlines.
It is expected to take up the issue next week, Ajit Singh
said.
"All FDI proposals have to be cleared by the home ministry."
Under current rules, foreign airlines are barred from buying
stakes in domestic carriers, although foreign investors are
allowed to hold a cumulative 49 percent.
"Ownership, operation controls will remain with Indian
carriers after FDI is cleared... I don't see any reason why Air
India should not participate in FDI because it is open to all
airlines," Singh said.
"But Air India will remain under government control."
Indian carriers are laden with $20 billion in debt and
probably lost $2.5 billion in the fiscal year that ended in
March, according to Centre for Asia Pacific Aviation, a
consultancy.
National carrier Air India, which has paid salaries
to its staff until February, accounts for the bulk of the
industry's losses.
($1 = 51.4400 Indian rupees)
(Writing by Nandita Bose; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)