NEW DELHI, April 12 India's cabinet on Wednesday approved a financial restructuring plan for national carrier Air India, which includes equity infusion by the government and restructuring of $4 billion in debt.

India's flagship-carrier has been hit by high fuel costs and cut-throat competition that has beset the country's aviation industry, in which only one of six airlines is currently profitable. (Reporting by Nigam Prusty; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)