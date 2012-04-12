BRIEF-Bigbloc Construction Dec-qtr profit rises
* Dec quarter net profit 5.8 million rupees versus 1.2 million rupees year ago
NEW DELHI, April 12 India's cabinet on Wednesday approved a financial restructuring plan for national carrier Air India, which includes equity infusion by the government and restructuring of $4 billion in debt.
India's flagship-carrier has been hit by high fuel costs and cut-throat competition that has beset the country's aviation industry, in which only one of six airlines is currently profitable. (Reporting by Nigam Prusty; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)
* Says more than 100 Norwegian banks to take Vipps ownership stakes
