NEW DELHI Oct 9 India plans to ask Germany's Lufthansa AG to help Air India join Star Alliance, aviation minister Ajit Singh said on Tuesday, as it renews its push to become a member of the airlines network after failing to do so last year.

Both Air India and market leader Jet Airways can become members of Star Alliance at the same time, he added. (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; Editing by G.Ram Mohan) (aradhana.aravindan@thomsonreuters.com; 91-22-6180-7138; Reuters Messaging: aradhana.aravindan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)