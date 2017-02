May 14 Aircraft leasing company Air Lease Corp posted a quarterly profit below market expectations as costs rose.

Net income rose to $26.9 million, or 26 cents per share, from $3.2 million, or 5 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue jumped 140 percent to $132.6 million.

Selling, general and administrative costs rose 37 percent to $13.6 million.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 29 cents per share on revenue of $132.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)