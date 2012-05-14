* Q1 EPS $0.26 vs est $0.29

* Q1 rev $132.6 mln vs est $132.1 mln

* Selling, general and administrative costs up 37 pct (Adds detail, background, share price)

May 14 Aircraft leasing company Air Lease Corp posted a quarterly profit below market expectations as costs rose.

The company, which went public last year, said higher fuel costs hurt performance in the first quarter.

Air Lease, which placed an order for four of Boeing Co's 787-9 Dreamliners in December, said it saw demand holding up for new aircraft lease placements in the 2013 to 2015 delivery time frame, particularly in Asia.

Air Lease's co-founder Steven Udvar-Hazy, who is credited with founding the aircraft leasing industry, was sued by American International Group Inc last month for stealing several thousand electronic files containing trade secrets.

The company's net income rose to $26.9 million, or 26 cents per share, from $3.2 million, or 5 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue jumped 140 percent to $132.6 million.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 29 cents per share on revenue of $132.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Selling, general and administrative costs rose 37 percent to $13.6 million.

The company's shares, which have lost about a fifth of their value in the last one year, closed at $23.61 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)