* Fleet of 100 seen by year's end from 65 at end of Q2

* Hazy: Boeing could face challenges on 737 re-engine (Adds CEO comment from call)

ATLANTA Aug 11 Air Lease Corp (AL.N) reported a second-quarter profit on Thursday and said it planned to increase its fleet as it had ample liquidity.

The company headed by Steven Udvar-Hazy, regarded as the founder of the modern aircraft leasing industry, had net income of $7 million, or 8 cents a diluted share, for the quarter. Air Lease went public in April.

The company plans to increase its fleet to 100 aircraft by the end of this year, focusing mainly on acquiring new planes as aircraft demand outstrips supply. It acquired 16 aircraft in the second quarter and ended that period with 65 jets.

Air Lease said it has not seen any impact from market turmoil of recent weeks on its direct business.

"We believe turbulent times provide additional opportunities for us to make the case for aircraft leasing even more compelling to the world's airlines," Udvar-Hazy told analysts during a conference call on Thursday.

Udvar-Hazy, who is regarded as influential over aircraft design decisions, commented that he was personally disappointed that Boeing Co (BA.N) decided to overhaul its best-selling 737 narrowbody with a new engine as opposed to completely redesigning the plane. Boeing disclosed its redesign plan, which is subject to approval by the plane maker's board, last month.

Udvar-Hazy said Boeing was still working on aircraft programs including the 787 Dreamliner, and added he understood the 737 re-engine decision.

Yet he said there were questions about how competitive the revamped Boeing 737 might be vs. the A320neo offered by rival Airbus EAD.PA that will also be equipped with new, fuel-efficient engines.

"I think Boeing has many, many challenges to overcome to make it an effective airplane," Udvar-Hazy said.

He noted that the 737 has limitations on the fan diameter of its engine and said the plane was closer to the ground, factors that would affect configuration.

"So we're still working and talking with Boeing on a frequent basis to understand how this design will evolve on the 737 re-engining," Udvar-Hazy said.

