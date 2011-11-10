* Q3 EPS 18 cents vs. estimate 15 cents

* Tight credit seen driving airlines to leasing

Nov 10 Air Lease Corp (AL.N) reported a third quarter profit on Thursday and said economic strains would help bolster business for aircraft leasing companies.

The company headed by Steven Udvar-Hazy, who is regarded as the founder of the modern aircraft leasing industry, said net income came to $18 million, or 18 cents a share, for the quarter on revenue of $92.1 million.

Analysts expected profit of 15 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Air Lease went public in April.

The leasing company acquired 14 aircraft in the third quarter and ended the period with 79 planes. It said it was on track to increase its fleet to 100 aircraft by the end of this year.

The company said demand for fuel-efficient aircraft was showing no signs of easing, but constrained credit and widening spreads in wake of economic challenges in Europe were affecting some airlines' ability to finance purchases.

"The supply of money to finance aircraft from traditional lenders has shrunk, which means that lessors as a group will take a larger market share," CEO Hazy said during a conference call. (Reporting by Karen Jacobs; editing by Andre Grenon)